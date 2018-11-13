Virginia promised Amazon it will withhold as many public records as possible and warn the company when it can’t

Officials in Virginia have promised Amazon they will withhold as much information as they legally can about the retail-giant’s new Virginia headquarters, which will benefit from direct state incentives totaling $550 million.

And when information can’t be withheld under state public records laws, state officials have contractually agreed to warn the company so that they can take their own crack at suppressing disclosure.

In the memorandum of understanding between the state and Amazon, state officials promised to “give the company prior written notice sufficient (in no event less than two business days) to allow the company to seek a protective order or other appropriate remedy, disclose only such information as is required under the applicable law, cooperate with the company in responding to any such records requests, and limit disclosure, refuse to disclose, and redact and/or omit portions of materials to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law.”

Such restrictive terms are unusual in Virignia, even in the shadowy world of state and local economic development shops, where employees refer to projects by codenames and are shielded by broad exemptions in the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

But they are increasing common terms requested by big tech companies, said Virginia Coalition for Open Government Director Meghan Rhyne, who noted a Columbia Journalism Review article on the subject published earlier this year:

Such meddling into when and how a public body might release public records under the Freedom of Information Act represents an additional bureaucratic layer for reporters. … Such control, in effect, allows companies like Facebook to stifle debate about the generous tax incentives they receive, at a time when a growing body of research says such giveaways don’t work—even as they drain public coffers to the tune of $45 billion a year, according to a report by the Upjohn Institute.