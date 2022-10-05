For offshore wind aspirations to become reality, transmission hurdles must be cleared

By: - October 5, 2022 12:02 am

Dominion Energy installed two test turbines to generate power 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach as a precursor what the company hopes will be the largest offshore wind project in the United States. (Dominion Energy)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Robert Zullo
Robert Zullo

Robert spent 13 years as a reporter and editor at weekly and daily newspapers and was previously editor of the Virginia Mercury. He was a staff writer and managing editor at Worrall Community Newspapers in Union, N.J., before spending five years in south Louisiana covering hurricanes, oil spills and Good Friday crawfish boils as a reporter and city editor for the The Courier and the Daily Comet newspapers in Houma and Thibodaux. He covered Richmond city hall for the Richmond Times-Dispatch from 2012 to 2013 and worked as a general assignment and city hall reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from 2013 to 2016. He returned to Richmond in 2016 to cover energy, environment and transportation for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected]

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Domestic ship operators question offshore wind project’s use of foreign ship
Domestic ship operators question offshore wind project’s use… by Allison Winter November 19, 2021
Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up
Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators… by Robert Zullo September 27, 2022
Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory
Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine… by Sarah Vogelsong October 25, 2021