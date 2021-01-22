Biden immigration overhaul would open a door to citizenship for 11 million people

By
Ariana Figueroa
-
DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday morning, the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, denied the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR